Seagull captured devouring a squirrel, an unusual predatory encounter

In a remarkable and unusual occurrence, a seagull was captured on camera devouring a squirrel, leaving nothing behind in less than a minute. The incident showcases the voracious appetite of the Herring Gull, which consumed the squirrel, including its skin and hair.

Agencies and A News WORLD
Published June 28,2023
In a remarkable wildlife encounter, a seagull was observed consuming a squirrel, demonstrating the predatory nature and opportunistic feeding habits of certain bird species.

During the incident, which unfolded in a short span of time, the seagull swiftly devoured the squirrel, leaving no trace of it within minutes. The herring gull, known for its scavenging and versatile diet, demonstrated its ability to consume prey including skin and hair.

Such occurrences, although uncommon, serve as a reminder of the diverse feeding behaviours and adaptations present in the animal kingdom.