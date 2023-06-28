Deaths in building collapse in Egypt rise to 10

The death toll in the collapse of a 13-storey building in Egypt's coastal city of Alexandria two days ago has risen to 10, Egyptian media reported on Wednesday.



Civil defence teams Wednesday morning recovered the body of a 21-year-old man from the rubble of the building, raising the number of the retrieved bodies so far to 10, the state-run al-Ahram newspaper reported online.



Search continues for other victims amid the debris, the report said. Four others were injured in the collapse on Monday.



So far, there has been no confirmation from authorities of the reported death toll.



Prosecutors had earlier ordered the detention of the building's owner and a contractor for four days pending investigation.



They may face charges of manslaughter and building without a permit, the report said.



The building suffered a "vertical split" before it collapsed, Alexandria governor Mohammed al-Sherif said.



The last floor was built without approval and there was an order to remove it.



Most apartments were used as summer vacation accommodation, al-Sherif said, implying the building was not fully occupied.



The collapse took place ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival, a major holiday in Muslim-dominated Egypt, which began on Wednesday.



Deadly collapses of residential buildings are not uncommon in Egypt, the Arab world's most populous country of more than 100 million.



Poor maintenance of ageing buildings and violations of construction regulations are often blamed.

