Russian rockets hit restaurant in east Ukraine: governor

Russian rockets hit a bustling restaurant in the centre of Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine on Tuesday, the regional governor said.

At least two people were killed and 22 wounded in Russian rocket strikes that hit the restaurant in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine, the country's interior minister said on Tuesday.

"Two people died and 22 were injured, including a child. A restaurant and several houses were damaged", Igor Klymenko said on Telegram, adding that more victims may still be under the rubble.

"Two rockets were fired at the city of Kramatorsk... at a food establishment in the centre of the city where there were a great number of civilians," said Pavlo Kyrylenko, governor of the eastern Donetsk region.

The strikes occurred in mid-evening. Pictures posted on social media showed parts of some buildings reduced to rubble and smashed building materials scattered on the ground.

Kramatorsk is a major city located to the west of the front lines in Donetsk region and a likely key objective in any Russian advance to move westward to capture all of the region.

The city has been a frequent target of Russian attacks, including a strike on the town's railway station in April 2022 that killed 63 people.

Russia denies targeting civilian sites in what it has described as a "special military operation" since invading its neighbour in February 2022.