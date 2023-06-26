News World Re-elected Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis sworn in

On Monday, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was inaugurated for his second term in office. In a televised event, he expressed his intention to swiftly implement additional reforms, conveying this message to the country's president.

DPA WORLD Published June 26,2023

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was sworn in for a second term on Monday, and in a televised event told the country's president that he wants to quickly implement additional reforms.



His cabinet appointments are expected later on Monday.



With 99.6% of the votes counted, Mitsotakis' New Democracy Party won 40.6%, according to election figures provided by the Interior Ministry.



With 158 parliamentary seats, the prime minister has an absolute majority in the 300-seat parliament, making his party one of the strongest people's parties in the European Union.



Mitsotakis' strongest rival, the left-wing Syriza party of former head of government Alexis Tsipras, received 17.8% and now has 48 seats in parliament. The Social Democrats (PASOK) received 11.9% and 32 seats, while the Communist Party obtained 7.7% and 20 seats.



The far-right Spartiates made it over the 3% hurdle to enter parliament with 4.6% or 12 seats.



The currently imprisoned right-wing extremist Ilias Kasidiaris had a strong influence on Sunday's Greek parliamentary elections from his jail cell, according to media reports.



Spartiates party leader Vassilis Stigas thanked Kasidiaris during the election evening.



"The support of Ilias Kasidiaris was the fuel for the election result," he told journalists.



Kasidiaris had previously failed several times in court in his bid to stand in the elections himself.



He was part of the leadership cadre of the far-right Golden Dawn party, which was represented in parliament for many years before the entire leadership was convicted of forming a criminal organization and other offences. They have been in prison ever since.



Meanwhile the right-wing populist party Elliniki Lisiile garnered 4.5% of the vote for 12 seats, and the ultra-orthodox party Niki received 3.7% and 10 seats.



The radical left-wing party Plefsi Eleftherias got 3.2% of the vote for eight seats, just clear of the 3% threshold.











