China’s foreign minister hosts Russian deputy foreign minister

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang held talks with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko in Beijing on Sunday, state-run broadcaster CGTN reported.

The two sides exchanged views on "Sino-Russian relations and international and regional issues of common concern," the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a brief statement.

No further details of the meeting between the two diplomats were provided.

The meeting comes a day after Yevgeny Prigozhin, chief of the Wagner paramilitary group, called off his advance on Moscow and will leave Russia for Belarus.

Tensions between the Kremlin and Wagner escalated after Prigozhin accused Russian forces of attacking his fighters.

Russia denied those claims late Friday and issued arrest orders for Prigozhin.

Prigozhin has, in recent months, repeatedly accused the Russian Defense Ministry and Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu of not supplying sufficient arms to the paramilitary group.