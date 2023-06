Wagner chief says Moscow strikes kill 'huge' number of Wagner forces, vows to retaliate as Russian Defence Ministry denies accusations

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said on Friday that the Moscow strikes has killed "huge" numbers of Wagner forces.

Accusing Russian military leadership of bombing his forces, Prigozhin also vowed to retailate and "stop" them.

He also called on Russians not to resist their forces.

The Russian Defence Ministry, on the other hand, quickly issued a statement saying Prigozhin's accusations "do not correspond to reality and are an informational provocation".