South Korea blocks access to North Korean YouTube channels for 'propaganda'

The South Korean media regulatory authority blocked access to three YouTube channels on Friday, citing allegations that North Korea was using them as a psychological warfare tool against Seoul.

The Korea Communications Standards Commission blocked three channels for "making propaganda and targeting Korean audience" on the recommendation of the National Intelligence Service, Seoul-based Yonhap News reported.

"It is our job to respond to the North's psychological campaign," a South Korean intelligence official was quoted as saying by the news agency.

"Sally Parks SongA," "YuMi Space DPRK daily" and "New DPRK" channels are not available now in South Korea.

Seoul often accuses Pyongyang of spreading anti-Seoul propaganda, while North Korea has sharply reacted to leaflet campaigns across the border with South Korea.