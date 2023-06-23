Klyuchevskaya volcano erupts in eastern Russia

The Klyuchevskaya volcano in the Kamchatka region of eastern Russia has erupted, according to local media reports.

"A Strombolian-type eruption began tonight at Klyuchevskoy volcano," Olga Girina, the head of the Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Group (KVERT), told Russian state-run RIA news agency late Thursday.

Girina said that a "bright thermal anomaly" was recorded on satellite images, adding that spasmodic trembling is being recorded at the volcano.

She also said that the eruption does not currently pose any threat to the local population or aviation, as ash emissions have not yet been observed.

With an elevation of 4,750 meters (15,584 feet), Klyuchevskaya Sopka is the highest active volcano on the Eurasian continent. Its last eruption occurred in October 2020.

The nearest settlement to the volcano is located approximately 30 kilometers (over 18 miles) away from the crater.