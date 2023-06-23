KIEV: WESTS DELAY SENDING ARMS BEHIND SLOW COUNTEROFFENSIVE

News World Kiev: West's delay sending arms behind slow counteroffensive

Kiev: West's delay sending arms behind slow counteroffensive

The political leadership in Kiev on Friday explained the slow progress of the Ukrainian counteroffensive to date on the West's hesitation to supply it with weapons.



"The time lost in convincing our partners to provide the necessary weapons is reflected in the specific Russian fortifications built during this period," Ukrainian presidential office adviser Mykhailo Podolyak wrote on Twitter.



He said the Russians had dug in deeper and laid a system of minefields during the wait.



Breaking through the Russian front lines now requires a "reasonable and balanced approach," he said.



"The life of a soldier is the most important value for Ukraine today. The military command focuses on military science and intelligence, not on fans in the stands."



Recently Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the country's counteroffensive is not like a "Hollywood movie."



Podolyak echoed that, saying: "Real war is not a Hollywood blockbuster."





























