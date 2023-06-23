Former US President Obama slams Western hypocrisy over migrants

Former US President Barack Obama on Thursday slammed the hypocrisy of Western media concerning migrants and particularly in reference to the recent sinking of a migrant boat off southwestern Greece in which at least 82 people died and hundreds more are feared to have drowned.

The fact that more attention is being paid to a submersible carrying five people that vanished off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada while on a tour of the Titanic's wreckage than the migrant boat sinking off Greece with up to 700 people on board is "rotten," he said during an appearance in the Greek capital Athens. He came to participate in the Stavros Niarchos Foundation's Nostos 2023 conference.

"That's an untenable situation. And, you know, the notion that we can't do something about that is simply not true. We know we can do things for these people," Obama said in reference to the migrant flow to developed countries.

















