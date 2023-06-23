Chinese premier calls for strengthening cooperation with France, mutual trust with EU

Chinese Premier Li Qiang said China and France share a "common strategic and holistic perspective," calling on the EU to "enhance mutual trust and address concerns through successful cooperation."

Li made the remarks in Paris on Thursday during his separate meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron and the EU Council President Charles Michel.

"China, France and Europe have their own strengths and need to further strengthen cooperation … to achieve mutual benefit and win-win results," Li told Macron.

He added Beijing was "ready to continue to strengthen communication and coordination with France on international affairs, support each other's good initiatives, jointly cope with global challenges, and promote world peace and stability."

Li is in Paris for official meetings and he will represent China at the two-day Summit for a New Global Financial Pact, Chinese public broadcaster CGTN reported.

'CHINA-EU PRACTICAL COOPERATION'

In his meeting with Michel, Li said: "China hopes that the European Union will view its cooperation with China in an objective and rational way and work with China to safeguard a sound environment for China-EU practical cooperation."

"China is willing to make joint efforts with the EU to enhance the reliability and stability of China-EU economic and trade relations and better achieve mutual benefit and win-win results," he said.

Pointing out that the two sides have "benefited" from each other's development, Li told the EU Council chief: "There is no conflict of fundamental interests between China and the EU."

Emphasizing enhancing mutual trust, he said: "That is conducive to the common development of China and the EU, the joint response to global challenges, and the building of a multi-polar world."

"China's development brings opportunities rather than risks to the world, sending stability rather than shocks to the global industrial chain and supply chain," Li told Michel.

'SUPPORT TO PAKISTAN'

The Chinese premier also met his Pakistani counterpart Shehbaz Sharif in Paris, noting that China and Pakistan "have always treated each other sincerely, trusted each other and shared weal and woe."

"China will continue to firmly support Pakistan in safeguarding the country's sovereignty, national independence and territorial integrity, in pursuing a development path suited to its national conditions, and in achieving its stability, development and prosperity," Li told Sharif.

Calling for joint advancement of major projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, he said Beijing hopes that Islamabad "will resolutely and effectively crack down on all types of domestic terrorist groups, and ensure the safety of the Chinese institutions and personnel in Pakistan."