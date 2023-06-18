TURKISH LEADER ERDOĞAN DELIVERS A HEARTFELT MESSAGE ON OCCASION OF FATHERS DAY

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has marked Father's Day, paid tribute to fathers and elders, and honoured the memory of those who have sacrificed their lives.



Turkish leader expressed his congratulations for Father's Day through his social media post with the following statements:

"I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all fathers on Father's Day, who hold a special place in our lives. Fathers are our first heroes, dedicating their lives to their families and children, and demonstrating the most beautiful and unique form of self-sacrifice for their loved ones.

On this occasion, I also remember, and honour all our fathers and elders, including our martyrs who have passed away, with mercy and respect."







