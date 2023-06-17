1 injured, buildings damaged in France earthquake

At least one person was injured in Friday's earthquake in western France, an official said.

The 5.8 magnitude earthquake was one of the strongest recorded in metropolitan France, Ecological Transition Minister Christophe Bechu said in a tweet.

There were several cases of cracks appearing in buildings and rocks falling, he added.

According to local media reports, the earthquake occurred between the cities of La Rochelle and Niort.

Residents of the village of La Laigne, located 30 minutes by car from La Rochelle, were evacuated as a precaution.

Cracks appeared in many houses in the region, and around 400 households were left without electricity.

This morning, aftershocks measuring 5 and 4 magnitudes were felt in the region.