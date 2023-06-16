News World Zelensky: No negotiations before Russian troop withdrawal

Zelensky: No negotiations before Russian troop withdrawal

Following a meeting with a delegation of leaders from various African countries, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reiterated his stance of refusing any peace negotiations with Moscow until Russian troops are withdrawn. Zelensky maintained his position, emphasizing the necessity of Russian troop withdrawal as a prerequisite for engaging in peace talks.

DPA WORLD Published June 16,2023 Subscribe

After meeting with a delegation of leaders from several African countries, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky once again rejected any peace negotiations with Moscow before the withdrawal of Russian troops.



"Allowing any talks with Russia as long as the occupier is on our soil means freezing the war, the pain, and the suffering," Zelensky said at a press conference in Kyiv on Friday, according to the Interfax-Ukraine agency.



Zelensky demands reparations and the extradition of war criminals after the total departure of Russian troops, including from the Crimean peninsula, which was annexed in 2014.



He met with African leaders, led by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who visited Kyiv in an attempt to mediate in the nearly 16-month Russian invasion.



To this end, the African delegation also plans to travel to St Petersburg in Russia on Saturday. A meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected.











