Vladimir Putin delivers keynote address at St Petersburg forum

President Vladimir Putin is delivering the keynote address at Russia's showcase St Petersburg International Economic Forum.

Here are some quotations from his speech, translated by Reuters.

ON THE RUSSIAN ECONOMY:



"Positive macroeconomic trends are gaining momentum and strength. In April of this year, gross domestic product grew by 3.3% in annual terms, and by the end of the year it will add more than a percent. Well, so, anyway, according to the IMF - 0.7%, but in my opinion, and I agree with those of our experts who believe that growth will still be more, somewhere up to 1.5%, and maybe even under 2%. And this will allow our country to keep its place among the leading economies of the world."



"We have maintained a responsible, balanced budgetary and monetary policy. Their effective combination made it possible to reach the minimum levels of unemployment, as well as inflation, which is now lower in Russia than in many Western countries, both in the eurozone and in other regions, (and) is close to a historical minimum of 2.9%. Unemployment 3.3%. It has never been so low in our history."



"The dynamics of non-oil and gas revenues attracts attention. In January-May they grew by 9.1%, which is noticeably higher than expected, while in May the rate was plus 28.5% ... This is an important indicator that the real sector of our economy, its manufacturing sector, trade and services are developing and gaining momentum".

ON RUSSIAN DEFENCE SPENDING:



"Today, our public finances are generally balanced, there is a small current federal budget deficit, ... Naturally, additional funds were needed to strengthen defence and security, to purchase weapons, we are obliged to do this to protect the sovereignty of our country."

ON FOREIGN BUSINESSES LEAVING RUSSIA:



"I will say that if foreign manufacturers want to return again, come to our market, and we hear such conversations more and more often, we are not closing the doors to anyone. Of course, no one is afraid of competition, and, as you know, it is the engine of progress and trade. We will also create the necessary conditions for them to work in Russia".





















