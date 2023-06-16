Russia’s Putin seeking to revive Soviet Union, German president says

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier speaks during a commemoration of the 70th anniversary of the popular uprising in the GDR, in the German Bundestag in Berlin, Friday June 17, 2023. (AP Photo)

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Friday accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of pursuing imperialist goals and seeking to revive the Soviet Union.

"Putin wants to revive the so-called 'greatness' of the Soviet Union, which is in fact nothing other than a dictatorship, tyranny, and imperialist madness," he said.

"We must not allow this madness to destroy Europe's peace and freedom," he added.

Steinmeier made the remarks during a commemorative event at the parliament, marking the 70th anniversary of the East German uprising.

The German president said Russia's war on Ukraine is threatening peace and freedom in Europe and he stressed that Germany will continue to support Ukrainians to defend their country.

"Europe of freedom, for which so many people fought, suffered and lost their lives, this Europe is threatened again today," Steinmeier said.

"This war is a brutal crime against Ukrainians. This war feeds on the Kremlin dictatorship's aspirations to become a great power-and on its deep fear of freedom," he added.

GERMANY-RUSSIA RELATIONS



Since the war erupted in Ukraine last year, Germany's relations with Russia have plummet to new lows.

Together with its Western allies, Germany took a hard line against Moscow, imposed broad financial and economic sanctions, stopped buying oil and gas from Russia, and reduced Russia's diplomatic presence in the country.

Germany also pledged strong support to Ukraine and delivered billions worth of weapons, including battle tanks, armored vehicles and anti-aircraft missile systems.

In its new National Security Strategy, the German government called out Russia as "the most significant threat to peace and security in the Euro-Atlantic area."