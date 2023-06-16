Putin calls Zelensky "a disgrace to Jewish people"

Russian President Vladimir Putin cast a public slur on Ukrainian President Zelensky's Jewish roots on Friday, saying without evidence that some Jews considered him a disgrace to their faith.

"I have many Jewish friends. They say Zelenskiy is not a Jew, he is a disgrace to the Jewish people," Putin said at an economic forum in St Petersburg.

There was no immediate comment by Ukraine's presidency.

Zelensky, who has said that some of his grandfather's brothers were killed in the Holocaust, has repeatedly dismissed as false Russian accusations that he has supported neo-Nazis in Ukraine.





