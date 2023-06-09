U.S. says Iran helping Russia construct new drone facility east of Moscow

U.S. National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby speaks during the daily briefing in the James S Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on June 5, 2023. (AFP File Photo)

Iran is in the process of helping Russia build a new drone factory outside of Moscow as Tehran and Moscow continue to deepen their military cooperation, the White House said as it declassified intelligence Friday.

National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said in a statement to Anadolu that the plant "could be fully operational early next year," and released satellite imagery of the alleged site in Russia's Alabuga Special Economic Zone, which is about 680 miles (1100 km) east of Moscow.

Kirby emphasized that the support "flows both ways" with Russia offering Iran "unprecedented defense cooperation, including on missiles, electronics, and air defense" as Tehran seeks billions of dollars worth of military equipment. Iranian officials announced in April that they finalized a deal to procure Su-35 fighter jets from Russia.

In return, the White House said Tehran has supplied Moscow with hundreds of suicide drones in addition to helping Moscow build the new facility.

The U.S. has long maintained that drone transfers are violations of existing UN Security Council resolutions, but with Russia holding veto power within the body no action has been taken.

"This is a full-scale defense partnership that is harmful to Ukraine, to Iran's neighbors, and to the international community," he said. "We are continuing to use all the tools at our disposal to expose and disrupt these activities including by sharing this with the public-and we are prepared to do more."

The disclosure is part of a trove of intelligence the U.S. downgraded for public release. Also included are logistics of what the U.S. says are routes by which Iran sends Russia manufactured drones for use in the Kremlin's war against Ukraine.

The White House said the drones are being transferred from Iran via the Caspian Sea port city of Amirabad to Makhachkala in Russian Dagestan. They are then sent to Russian forces in the western air bases in Sescha and Primorsko-Akhtarsk for use in Ukraine.

Following the White House's announcement, the U.S. published a new advisory for businesses in a bid to ensure they do not aid, Iran's drone program, including by informing industry of components Iran is seeking for drone development.

"It is critical that the private sector be vigilant in meeting its legal obligations vis-a-vis Iran's development of UAVs and associated components procurement and doing its part to prevent any activities that would further the development of Iran's destabilizing and dangerous UAV program," the State Department said.