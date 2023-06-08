Ukrainian victory over Russia remains priority, says NATO chief

NATO's top official on Wednesday reiterated that the alliance's priority is to assist Ukraine in its war with Russia.

"We need to strengthen Ukraine's position on the battlefield so that the outcome of this war ensures that Ukraine prevails as a sovereign independent nation and that (Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin does not win," Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said during a live podcast he joined with US Ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith.

Stoltenberg focused specifically on Ukraine's expected counteroffensive to reclaim Russia-controlled areas within its borders and said, without revealing operational details, that the fighting had intensified.

"What we do know is that the Ukrainians have now capabilities, weapons, ammunition, and also training, provided by NATO Allies and partners," he said, noting that Kyiv had the capabilities it needs to liberate more land.

In regard to the escalating tensions in Kosovo, Stoltenberg emphasized the significance of alliance and cooperation between NATO and the EU.

"For instance, in Kosovo we have KFOR troops (NATO peacekeepers) supporting and facilitating the diplomatic efforts of the European Union," he said, adding that the alliance had recently boosted its presence with Turkish troops in the country.

Smith, for her part, argued that the alliance needed to address the two priority threats: Russia and terrorism. "But what was really important about that (NATO's) Strategic Concept was that it included mention of China for the first time," she added.