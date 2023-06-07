US Secretary of State, Saudi foreign minister discuss bilateral, regional issues in meeting

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken met Wednesday with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan in Riyadh where they discussed a range of bilateral, regional and global issues, according to the State Department.

"Secretary Blinken and the Foreign Minister resolved to continue to work together to counter terrorism, to support efforts to bring about a lasting peace in Yemen, and to promote stability, security, de-escalation, and integration in the region," said a statement by spokesperson Matthew Miller.

The two countries pledged to continue to work in strong cooperation to end the fighting in Sudan.

Blinken is visiting Saudi Arabia from June 6 - 8 to meet Saudi officials and discuss US-Saudi strategic cooperation on regional and global issues, including economic and security cooperation.