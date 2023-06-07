Russia withdraws from agreement with Ukraine on Sea of Azov and Kerch Strait

The Russian Council of Federation voted on Wednesday to withdraw from the agreement signed with Ukraine on the Sea of Azov and the Kerch Strait.

The bill on the termination of the agreement was introduced to the upper chamber of parliament on May 24 by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The treaty between the Russian Federation and Ukraine on the use of seawater and fisheries for commercial purposes entered into force in April 2004, four months after the two presidents signed it.

The parliament's explanatory note says that the necessity to terminate the agreement arose after the territories to which the document applies fell under Russia's control.

According to Russian legislation, after parliamentary approval, the bill is sent to the president for signature in order to become law.