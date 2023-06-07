Russia says Western media will not report objectively on Kakhovka dam burst

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova gestures during the annual news conference of Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (not pictured) in Moscow, Russia Jan.18, 2023. (REUTERS File Photo)

Moscow on Wednesday said that Russia does not expect the Western media to report objectively on the breach of the Kakhovka dam.

In an interview with Russian Sputnik radio, Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said there will only be "leaks, fakes, and twisting" of facts.

The spokeswoman alleged that the West supports Ukraine "to deflect the slightest suspicion from itself," because Ukraine's troops generally use Western arms now.

An emergency was announced on both sides of the dam after the burst-one side is controlled by Russia, the other by Ukraine.

Russia and Ukraine on Tuesday accused each other of damaging the Kakhovka dam, which led to the flooding of the neighboring settlements.

Moscow accused Ukraine of attempting to cut Crimea off the freshwater it receives from the Kakhovka Reservoir, formed by the dam, while Kyiv claimed that Russia tries to slow an expected counteroffensive.