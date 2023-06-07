Prince Harry back in court for second day of grilling over UK tabloid claims

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex walks outside the Rolls Building of the High Court in London, Britain June 7, 2023. (REUTERS)

Prince Harry was back in the witness box at the High Court in London on Wednesday for a second day of grilling over his allegations that British tabloids targeted him with phone-hacking and other unlawful behaviour.

The prince, the first senior British royal to give evidence in court for 130 years, said on Tuesday the press had destroyed his relationships, and that he believed British media and its government had hit "rock bottom".

He faced almost five hours of cross-examination on Tuesday from Andrew Green, the lawyer for Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN), the publisher of the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror and Sunday People, which he and 100 others are suing over allegations of widespread unlawful information-gathering between 1991 and 2011.

"Good morning, Mr Green," he said brightly as he returned to the witness box for his second day of giving evidence.

In a 50-page written witness statement and in questioning, he said the press had blood on its hands, destroyed his adolescence, ruined relationships with friends and girlfriends, and sowed paranoia and mistrust since 1996 when he was a schoolboy.

His anger at suggestions his mother, Princess Diana, was a victim of phone-hacking before her death in 1997 was also clear.

"I've experienced hostility from the press since I was born," he said, calling the behaviour "vile".

Harry appeared relaxed but spoke firmly, as Green quizzed him in detail over 33 newspaper articles, whose details Harry claims were obtained unlawfully.

On a number of occasions, Green described the prince's allegations as "total speculation".

Harry and his American wife Meghan stepped down from royal duties in 2020, with press intrusion cited as a factor in their decision to move to the United States.

They have since cut off cooperation with Britain's biggest tabloids, many of which they have sued or are suing in similar cases. Some of the tabloids gave a cynical reaction to Harry's performance in court.

"Harry must have longed for the schmaltzy embrace of Oprah!" was the front page of the Daily Mail, a reference to the couple's 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.

MGN, now owned by Reach, has previously admitted its titles were involved in phone-hacking - the illegal interception of mobile voicemails - settling more than 600 claims, but Green has said there was no evidence Harry had ever been a victim.

He argued that some of the personal information had come from, or was given with the consent of, senior Buckingham Palace aides.

Harry and the other claimants, however, are arguing during the seven-week trial that senior editors and executives at MGN knew about and approved of the unlawful behaviour.

























