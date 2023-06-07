Pakistan, Norway agree to boost relations with focus on green energy

Pakistan and Norway have agreed to boost cooperation in a variety of fields with the focus on green energy, said an official statement on Wednesday.

The understanding was reached at a meeting between Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt and Pakistan's State Minister for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar in Oslo during her two-day visit to Oslo.

Besides a meeting with Huitfeldt, Khar also held talks with State Secretary Erling Rimestad, and members of the foreign affairs and defense committee during her visit on June 5-6, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said.

The visit took place following the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Pakistan and Oslo.

In the meetings, the two sides discussed investments in micro hydropower plants in Pakistan and agreed to enhance cooperation in areas such as green energy, shipping and blue economy, and collaboration in higher education and research, the statement said.

The two sides also reaffirmed the importance of multilateralism to address regional and global challenges apart from discussing issues confronting regional and global security.