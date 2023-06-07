JAPANESE FOREIGN MINISTER CONGRATULATES TÜRKIYES HAKAN FIDAN FOR FOREIGN MINISTER POST

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi has congratulated Türkiye's newly appointed Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

According to a Japanese Foreign Ministry statement on Wednesday, Hayashi sent a congratulatory message to Fidan soon after his appointment.

After his reelection as president on May 28, Türkiye's Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Saturday unveiled his new Cabinet after attending the oath-taking and inauguration ceremonies at the parliament and presidential complex in the capital Ankara, respectively.

Fidan was picked as Türkiye's foreign minister.

Before his latest appointment, Fidan served as Türkiye's intelligence chief.

Fidan, 55, was appointed the head of National Intelligence Organization (MIT) by then Prime Minister Erdoğan in May 2010. Before his appointment to MIT, Fidan worked in Erdoğan's office as deputy undersecretary.

He is married with three children.