Russian president awards Order of Alexander Nevsky to Bosnian Serb leader

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday awarded the country's Order of Alexander Nevsky to Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik.

Putin awarded the order to Dodik through an official decree, which was posted on the Russian government's online portal, for "his great contribution to the development of cultural-humanitarian ties between the peoples of Russia and Bosnia and Herzegovina."

The Order of Alexander Nevsky is awarded to Russians for contributing to the country by working in civil service positions for at least 20 years.

The order is also awarded to prominent foreign politicians, public figures, or representatives for their role in the development of multilateral cooperation with Russia.

















