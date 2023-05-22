GERMANYS SCHOLZ: BIDEN IS BETTER THAN TRUMP, SHOULD BE RE-ELECTED

Germany's Scholz: Biden is better than Trump, should be re-elected

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday that he prefers U.S. President Joe Biden to his predecessor, Donald Trump, and wants him to be re-elected for a second term in office.

Responding to a pupil's question during a visit to a primary school close to Berlin, Scholz said: "I think the current president is better, so I want him to be re-elected."

Recent polls show Biden with an edge over potential Republican challengers Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis as the 2024 U.S. presidential election draws closer.







































