A disaster was diverted at the traditional Festa del Soccorso Festival that was held yesterday in San Severo city in Puglia region of Italy.

As the fireworks started to explode all of a sudden, the place turned into a battlefield, and the participants of the festival fled in panic. No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.