 Contact Us
News World Saudi Arabia ready to mediate between Russia and Ukraine: Crown Prince

Saudi Arabia ready to mediate between Russia and Ukraine: Crown Prince

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman made a statement during the Arab League summit, expressing his country's willingness to act as a mediator between Russia and Ukraine. The Crown Prince emphasized his kingdom's readiness to facilitate dialogue and negotiations, potentially playing a role in resolving the ongoing tensions between the two nations.

Reuters WORLD
Published May 19,2023
Subscribe
SAUDI ARABIA READY TO MEDIATE BETWEEN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE: CROWN PRINCE

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said in the Arab League summit on Friday that his kingdom is ready to mediate between Russia and Ukraine.

He also added that he hopes Syria's return to the Arab League will end its crisis.