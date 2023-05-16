US files lawsuit against Russian hackers for targetting authorities

The United States filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against a Russian hacker suspected of carrying out cyber attacks on US authorities and citizens.



Russian resident Mikhail Matveyev allegedly used ransomware to demand ransom from law enforcement agencies and other government institutions, alongside hospitals and schools in recent years, the Justice Department announced in Washington on Tuesday.



The lawsuits were published in the state of New Jersey and in Washington DC.



Attackers penetrate systems, take control and lock out victims then demand ransom in such cases. The process usually involves encrypting the data, that is only then released on payment of the sum demanded.



In total, the attacks had thousands of victims, including citizens in the US and other parts of the world.



Matveyev demanded $400 million from his victims, who paid $200 million, according to the lawsuit.



The US State Department offered a reward of up to $10 million for information leading to the capture of the alleged perpetrator.













