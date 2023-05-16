U.S. confirms arrival of 31 Abrams tanks in Germany ahead of training of Ukrainian troops

The U.S. Defense Department said Monday that 31 M1 Abrams training tanks had arrived in Germany ahead of the U.S.-led training of Ukrainian forces.

"I can confirm that the 31 M1 Abrams training tanks have arrived at Grafenwoehr, Germany in preparation for subsequent training of Ukrainian tankers," Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder told reporters during a daily press briefing.

"As we've discussed previously, this extensive training program for Ukrainian crews and maintainers is intended to prepare them for their critical roles ahead in effectively operating the M1 tank and defending Ukrainian people," he added.

In January, President Joe Biden announced that the U.S. would provide Ukraine with 31 M1 Abrams tanks in its fight against Russia, which came after Germany agreed to send its Leopard 2 tanks.

Noting that an M1 Abrams tank requires "a lot of maintenance to sustain it, keep it operating," he said the key aspect of the training will be maintenance and sustainment.

He added that the 31 tanks that are now in Germany are not the same ones that the Ukrainians will ultimately take into battle.

"They don't necessarily have the capabilities that they would need to go into combat," Ryder said.