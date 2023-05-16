Relatives of deadly Greek train accident file lawsuit against premier

The relatives of those who lost their lives in the deadly train accident in late February in Greece have filed a lawsuit against the country's premier, local media reported on Tuesday.

Speaking to local news outlet Larissanet, Christos Konstantinidis, husband of Larisa Vasiliki Chlorou, who lost her life in the accident, said: "We came here to name those responsible for the crime in Tempi, elected and appointed ones in both public and private bodies."

The lawsuit is directed against 17 persons, including Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, former minister of transport, the current minister of transport, the ministers of transport of the two previous governments, and against the former and current presidents and directors of the Greek Railway Organization (OSE), and Hellenic Train company, it added.

On Feb. 28, a passenger train collided with a freight train around the town of Tempi in the northern Larissa area.

A total of 57 people were killed, including many university students and nine crew members.