German army places €1.1bn order for 50 Puma infantry vehicles

The German military is set to boost its infantry after placing an order for 50 Puma infantry fighting vehicles with major arms manufacturers Rheinmetall and Kraus-Maffei Wegmann (KMW).



Rheinmetall said on Monday that the total value of the deal was nearly €1.1 billion ($1.2 billion).



About €500 million will go to a Rheinmetall subsidiary and €600 million to Munich-based KMW. Rheinmetall and KMW jointly build the armoured vehicles.



In addition to the Pumas, the contract includes spare parts packages, special tool kits and eight training simulators for the Mells guided missile system, which is placed on the Pumas.



The Bundestag's budget committee approved the project last week. The framework contract includes the possibility of ordering additional vehicles. The infantry fighting vehicles are to be delivered between December 2025 and the beginning of 2027.



Additionally, 143 infantry fighting vehicles in the Bundeswehr's inventory will be modernized by 2029, including with night vision camera systems.



The Puma has room for a crew of nine, which can include six soldiers, the commander, gunner and driver.



