French Prime Minister Borne says she wants to stay in office

France's Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne has stressed she wants to carry on governing France, despite rumours of her imminent dismissal.



"I want to continue to work for the French," Borne told France Info radio on Monday. "I have brought forward reforms, I know the deputies and the parliament, I can be useful to my country," Borne said.



Rumours of a government reshuffle and a replacement for Borne have been swirling following the turbulent implementation of the government's pension reforms.



Names of possible successors are already doing the rounds. President Emmanuel Macron, however, has set himself and the government a deadline of the national holiday on July 14 to take a firmer grip on the reins.



The majority of people in France are dissatisfied with the work of the head of government, according to a survey published by the newspaper Le Figaro on Monday. According to the poll, 69% consider her record unsatisfactory and 62% want Macron to replace her.



Borne is the second woman to hold the office of prime minister, and the first for three decades, after she was appointed by President Macron a year ago.



