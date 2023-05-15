Erdoğan: We believe we will win in first round of election

"Türkiye has completed another 'festival of democracy
' with May 14 elections," President Erdoğan told thousands of supporters that gathered in front of the headquarters of the ruling AK Party in the capital Ankara.
"We are well ahead' in May 14 elections
although final results have yet to be announced," Erdoğan said in a statement.
Erdoğan said he won around 2.6 mln more votes than his closest competitor, stressing that he believes these figures will increase with the final results.
Erdoğan underscored the large turnout in May 14 elections
, pointing out: "We had one of highest turnout elections in our history."
"People's Alliance
won a parliamentary majority. I believe we will finish 1st round in the presidential race with over 50% of votes," Erdoğan underlined in his speech to the supporters.