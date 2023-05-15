Erdoğan: We believe we will win in first round of election

festival of democracy

"Türkiye has completed another '' with May 14 elections," President Erdoğan told thousands of supporters that gathered in front of the headquarters of the ruling AK Party in the capital Ankara."We are well ahead' inalthough final results have yet to be announced," Erdoğan said in a statement.Erdoğan said he won around 2.6 mln more votes than his closest competitor, stressing that he believes these figures will increase with the final results.Erdoğan underscored the large turnout in May 14, pointing out: "We had one of highest turnout elections in our history."won a parliamentary majority. I believe we will finish 1st round in the presidential race with over 50% of votes," Erdoğan underlined in his speech to the supporters.