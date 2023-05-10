Elon Musk unveils new Twitter features, encrypted DMs; voice, video chat

Twitter CEO Elon Musk unveiled new features on the social media platform Wednesday from encrypted direct messages (DMs) to video chat capabilities.

"With latest version of app, you can DM reply to any message in the thread (not just most recent) and use any emoji reaction," Musk wrote on his account.

"Release of encrypted DMs V1.0 should happen tomorrow. This will grow in sophistication rapidly. The acid test is that I could not see your DMs even if there was a gun to my head," he added.

The billionaire added that there will soon be voice and video chat available to anyone so users can talk to each without unveiling their telephone numbers.