Chinese Foreign Minister Gang: Ukraine issue should not be romanticized

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (R) and China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang hold a joint press conference following talks at the Foreign Ministry in Berlin on May 9, 2023. (AFP Photo)

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang held a joint press conference with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in Berlin, the capital of Germany.

In a statement on the Ukraine-Russia war, Gang said, "The Ukraine issue is extremely complex. Simplifying and romanticizing is not the solution," he said.

"The only way out is to remain calm and rational, to create the conditions for a political solution," he said.

He added that China is neither a conflict initiator nor a participant in a conflict, but an advocate of peace and a supporter of peace talks.

"It is hoped that the German side will play a leading role and offer specific recommendations for the creation of a balanced, effective and sustainable European security framework."





























