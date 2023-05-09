Wagner chief accuses Russian army unit of fleeing combat in Bakhmut

Russia's paramilitary group Wagner's chief Yevgeny Prigozhin accused the Russian army unit on Tuesday of fleeing the combat in Ukraine's Bakhmut.

"Today one of the units of the defence ministry fled from one of our flanks .. exposing the front," Prigozhin said, repeating a vow that his Wagner group will leave Bakhmut if the Russian military does not supply more ammunition.

He also said that the Russian state is "unable to defend the country," adding that the Russian army leaders trying to "deceive Putin."