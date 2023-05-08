PRESIDENT ERDOĞAN TURNED WORLDS EYES TO TÜRKIYES WONDERFUL TRANSFORMATION: ALBANIAN PRIME MINISTER

Albania's prime minister said Monday that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan turned the world's eyes to Türkiye's wonderful and exemplary transformation.

"I would like to express my highest appreciation to President Erdoğan, who has turned the world's eyes to the example of Türkiye's wonderful transformation with his vision, courage, will, and tireless work,'' said Edi Rama in a video message released on the eve of Türkiye's parliamentary and presidential elections, set for next Sunday, May 14.

According to Rama, Türkiye's exemplary strengthening and the creation of a new awareness of the power of the Turkish nation and state not only add many beauties to Turkey and its people but also bring great difficulties and strong challenges questioning the integrity of Türkiye's legitimate institutions and even President Erdoğan's life.

"Personally for me, President Erdoğan is not only a good friend in bad times, but also a very special political leader because he is someone who says what he does and does what he says. Some think he is very tough and sharp," said Rama.

"Not giving in at this stage in Türkiye's history and in such an unpredictable world, which must decide between the ease of returning, is exactly what a country like Türkiye needs and still will need,'' he added.

Rama added that he wholeheartedly hopes voters consider Türkiye's indispensable role in their choices in the fragile balances of this difficult period for the Balkans and all of Europe.

The leaders of Türkiye and Albania enjoy friendly relations. They show support to each other in good times and bad such as natural disasters.

Albania and Türkiye supported each other after deadly earthquakes hit both countries.

As of Sunday, over 1.6 million Turkish citizens living abroad had cast their votes to elect the country's new president and parliamentary representatives, according to the Supreme Election Board (YSK).

Voting in Türkiye itself will take place on Sunday, May 14. Voters will choose between four presidential hopefuls: President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who is seeking reelection, main opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, Muharrem Ince, and Sinan Ogan.

Meanwhile, 24 political parties and 151 independent candidates are vying for places in the 600-seat Turkish parliament.