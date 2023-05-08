New border gate between Türkiye, Iraq to be opened

A new border gate between Türkiye and Iraq is set to be opened in the coming months, as a top Turkish official visited the site of the new facility on Monday.

Deputy Commerce Minister Riza Tuna Turagay inspected the construction of the future Umurlu Border Gate, located between Derecik in Türkiye's eastern Hakkari province and northern Iraq's Erbil.

Turagay said that he came to the site on behalf of Commerce Minister Mehmet Mus and that he was happy to see the work.

Stating that their aim is to open the border gate as soon as possible, Turagay said: "We know how important this is for the development of commercial relations between Türkiye and Iraq, how much it will contribute to the people of the region, and how it will bring vitality to the whole region."

"The roads leading to the border are being built, and I hope it will be completed this year," he added.

He said the government is planning to open the border and connect roads to passenger traffic "as soon as possible."

Meeting with Turagay, locals also expressed their expectations for the gate to open.

Turagay left after visiting District Governor Abdulkadir Isik and speaking with tradesmen and members of the public.

Turagay was accompanied by several other officials including Hakkari Governor Idris Akbiyik, Provincial Gendarmerie Commander Maj. Gen. Coskun Sel, Derecik Mayor Ekrem Cetinkaya, Provincial Police Chief Salavat Mete Pinar, and Provincial Justice and Development Party (AK Party) Chair Zeydin Kaya in addition to parliamentary candidates.