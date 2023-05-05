Diplomats in Palestine visit besieged Jericho

The representatives of foreign missions in Palestine paid a visit to the occupied West Bank city of Jericho, which is under Israeli siege for the 13th straight day.

The Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that over 42 diplomats from Arab and foreign countries visited Jericho to learn about the suffering of Palestinians in the city first-hand.

The diplomatic delegation also met with Jihad Abu al-Assal, the governor of Jericho and the Jordan Valley, and other local officials.

The delegation went to the entrances of the city and crossing points and visited a farm damaged due to the blockade.

Ahmed al-Deek, a political adviser to the Palestinian foreign minister, called the city breadbasket of Palestine, saying the visit plays a crucial role in drawing attention to the hardships experienced by the local community.

The Palestinian official urged the delegation to submit detailed reports to their countries about the blockaded Jericho.

Jericho Governor Abu al-Assal, on the other hand, said the governorate has suffered huge economic and agricultural losses.

He stressed Israel's "unjust aggression" against Jericho and the Jordan Valley led to heavy economic losses amounting to $80 million.

At least nine people under the age of 28 lost their lives, 45 were injured, and 137 were arrested during Israeli assaults, according to Abu al-Assal.

In Jericho, a total of 12 houses were destroyed, and 55 buildings were marked for demolition, he added.

Israeli forces besieged Jericho on April 22.

Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank in recent months amid repeated Israeli raids into Palestinian towns.

More than 100 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the start of this year, according to Palestinian figures. Sixteen Israelis have also been killed in separate attacks during the same period.