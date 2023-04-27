Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant ‘flagship’ project in Turkish-Russian relations, says Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a ceremony to mark the delivery of nuclear fuel to Türkiye's first nuclear power plant, Akkuyu, via a video link from Moscow on April 27, 2023. (AFP Photo)

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday called the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant a "flagship" project in Turkish-Russian relations.

"I emphasize this is a flagship project. It brings both mutual economic benefits and, of course, helps strengthen the multifaceted partnership between our two states, which is based on the principles of good neighborliness, mutual respect and consideration of each other's interests," Putin said during a virtual address to a ceremony marking the plant's first nuclear fuel delivery.

He said that it is "very symbolic" that Türkiye is joining the club of "industrially and technologically advanced states" as it celebrates its 100th anniversary of the foundation of the republic.

Putin also said that Akkuyu is "the largest nuclear construction project in the world," noting that the daily number of employees at the site is close to 30,000.

"At the same time, the construction of the station and its preparation for operation are carried out in strict compliance with the rules and recommendations of the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency)," Putin said.

He also reiterated IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi's remarks during the ceremony that the multi-level security system provided for at Akkuyu is "one of the most modern and reliable in the world."

Putin also praised his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who also attended the ceremony via virtual teleconference, saying the implementation of the Akkuyu project would be impossible without him.

"As we know, in such large-scale projects there are always some administrative difficulties, the need to overcome some procedures, and all this was done through joint efforts," he said.

The Akkuyu Plant, expected to have an installed capacity of 4,800 megawatts and four reactors, is set to begin power production later this year.



BILATERAL RELATIONS



Noting that Russia and Türkiye intend to further develop economic and trade relations, Putin said his country will certainly continue to provide Türkiye with energy resources, primarily natural gas.

"This is an expensive product today and will only rise in price, while Türkiye will enjoy the advantage of its own nuclear energy, and nuclear energy, as you know, is one of the cheapest," he said, adding that Russia will likely supply less natural gas to Türkiye once the Akkuyu plant reaches maximum capacity.

Putin said Moscow is also determined to intensify cooperation with Türkiye in the supply of natural gas to third countries, which he said is also the aim of the proposal to create a regional gas hub in the country.

The Russian president also commented on his phone conversation with Erdoğan prior to the start of the ceremony, during which he said that they discussed matters pertaining to the development of the entire range of Turkish-Russian relations, including nuclear energy.

Putin also said that the main thing to come out of the meeting was his agreement with Erdoğan to further deepen economy and trade cooperation, which he noted exceeded $62 billion in 2022.

He concluded that the ceremony showed Türkiye and Erdoğan's attention to expanding Russian-Turkish relations in all areas, adding that Russia "certainly supports this attitude."

"For our part, we certainly support this attitude and are convinced that close cooperation and partnership between Russia and Türkiye are mutually beneficial, meet the fundamental interests of the peoples of our countries and states, and benefit regional and international stability as a whole," he said.

























