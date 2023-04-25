Taiwan food factory fire kills 7, many injured

At least seven people were killed and many others injured when a fire caught a food factory in Taiwan on Tuesday, local media reported.

The fire erupted at Lian Hwa Foods Corp., a major food processor in Changhua county, according to Focus Taiwan. Three people are in critical condition.

The incident was reported early Tuesday morning, trapping around 22 of the company's employees.

The county fire bureau rescue team launched a massive search and rescue operation which is still going on.

Shih Shun-jen, chief of the county fire bureau, said: "Twenty-two trapped employees were pulled out of the building by around 10:10 a.m. but 10 of them did not have any vital signs when they were removed."

According to Taiwan News website, the fire killed at least 10 people, while four more are still missing.



