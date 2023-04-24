MOHAMMED SHAHABUDDIN SWORN IN AS BANGLADESHS NEW PRESIDENT

News World Mohammed Shahabuddin sworn in as Bangladesh's new president

Mohammed Shahabuddin, a retired judge, has been sworn in as the new president of Bangladesh for a five-year term, replacing Abdul Hamid.



Parliamentary Speaker Shirin Sharmin Choudhury on Monday administered the oath of office to Shahabuddin, the 22nd president of the South Asian republic, at the Bangabhaban presidential palace in Dhaka.



The event was aired live by state-run Bangladesh Television and other private broadcasters.



Shahabuddin, the nominee of the ruling Awami League party, was elected president unopposed on February 13 as no other candidate submitted papers to contest the race.



After taking oath, the new president was congratulated by the outgoing president, Hamid, the only person in Bangladesh who has held the post of president for 10 years in two consecutive terms.



Born in 1949 in the northern Bangladeshi town of Pabna, Shahbuddin retired as a judge in 2006, and later served as a commissioner at the Anti-Corruption Commission from 2011 to 2016.

































