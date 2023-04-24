Flights canceled at Germany’s Berlin-Brandenburg airport over strike

Germany's Berlin-Brandenburg airport canceled around 300 flights on Monday as security staff began a full-day walkout due to an ongoing dispute over pay and work conditions.

The strike began at 3.30 a.m. local time (0130GMT) and is set to continue until midnight (2200GMT), according to the ver.di trade union.

"Due to the announced warning strike at the aviation security controls, no departures are possible today," the airport operator said in a statement.

"Arriving flights may also be affected by cancellations and changes to the flight schedule may occur due to the warning strike," it added.

Passengers were advised to contact their airline or travel agent for information on rebooking and alternative travel options.

The union, which staged several strikes last week at other major airports, is demanding an increase in overtime pay and surcharges for work on weekends, public holidays and during night shifts.

The latest round of negotiations between the union and the Federal Association of Aviation Security Companies failed to make any significant progress earlier this month.

A new round of negotiations is expected to take place on April 27 and 28.

Strike at Hamburg airport at short notice

Meanwhile, some of the ground staff at Hamburg airport staged a 24-hour-strike on Monday, forcing airlines to cancel at least 50 flights.

The ver.di union, which announced the strike at short notice, slammed the Aviation Handling Services Hamburg (AHS) for its below-inflation pay offer and demanded a fair pay rise that protects workers during the cost of living crisis.

Hamburg airport announced that the strike action will affect flights of Lufthansa and several other airlines, which receive check-in and boarding services from the AHS company.

Passengers were asked to check the current status of their flight with their airline or tour operator before traveling to the airport.