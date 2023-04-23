News World Erdoğan calls TCG Anadolu warship "one of his dream projects"

"One of the biggest dreams in my heart is the current TCG Anadolu warship. But now I want to quickly realize the next step of the TCG Anadolu project, I hope," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan underlined in his comments on Sunday.

