Germany appoints commission to investigate attack during 1972 Munich Olympics

German Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser announced Friday that she appointed an international commission to investigate the 1972 Munich Olympics attack on its 50th anniversary.

The commission will examine and reappraise the attack on the Israeli team and is comprised of eight internationally-renowned scholars who are long-standing experts in the relevant field of research, according to a statement,

The scholars will aim to create a comprehensive scholarly account and assessment of the events based on research, it said.

Several members of a terror group stormed the Israeli team's quarters in Olympic Village Sept. 5, 1972.

"We can never undo the immeasurable suffering which the family members of the victims of the 1972 Munich Olympics attack have experienced. The attack has left deep wounds. It is shameful that agonizing questions were left unresolved for far too long," said Faeser.

"We want to learn from this history, and we must learn from it. We must treat people whose lives have been dramatically altered by attacks with greater empathy and support," she added.