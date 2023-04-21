Spain sends military planes to Djibouti for Sudan evacuations

Spain's Defense Ministry has sent two airplanes to the small coastal Horn of Africa nation of Djibouti to rescue dozens of Spanish nationals, Europeans, and Latin Americans trapped in conflict-torn Sudan, Spanish daily El Pais reported on Friday.

The leading Spanish daily added that Madrid is preparing a similar plane with a carrying capacity of 100 people.

The three aircraft will reportedly be "prepositioned" in Djibouti, around 1,300 kilometers (807 miles) north of the Sudanese capital Khartoum, the center of fighting since last weekend.

"Fighting has intensified every day, making it impossible to organize an evacuation," said Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares in Berlin on Friday.

As soon as a "window of opportunity" arises, he said, Spain will act to evacuate citizens "very quickly."

Currently, the airspace over Sudan is closed and the Khartoum airport has reportedly been the site of heavy fighting.

Speaking alongside his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock, Albares said Spain is trying to evacuate around 60 Spanish citizens along with 20 other European and Latin Americans who have also asked for help leaving.

At least 413 people have been killed and 3,551 injured in Sudan since intense fighting broke out last Saturday, the World Health Organization said on Friday. Meanwhile, 20 hospitals have had to close due to attacks or a lack of resources.

Khartoum and other parts of Sudan have witnessed violent gunfights. The Sudanese Red Crescent Society says hundreds of families have not been able to leave their homes for several days and are in need of essential supplies like food and water, which are also running out in shops.

Despite the difficulties getting around, Albares said Spain has been able to resupply its embassy and the ambassador's residence in Sudan. He also said security has been reinforced.

He called on any Spaniard in Sudan to get in touch with the consulate in Khartoum, insisting that the evacuation is "already organized."

On Thursday, the US announced it was preparing to send more troops to Djibouti to be ready for a possible evacuation.