LONDON: RUSSIA EXAGGERATING IMPACT OF MUD ON UKRAINES OFFENSIVE

News World London: Russia exaggerating impact of mud on Ukraine's offensive

London: Russia exaggerating impact of mud on Ukraine's offensive

DPA WORLD Published April 21,2023 Subscribe

Russian online media are deliberately exaggerating the impact of muddy ground on Ukraine's expected counteroffensive, the British Ministry of Defence said in its daily intelligence update.



"With soft ground conditions across most of Ukraine, severe mud is highly likely slowing operations for both sides in the conflict," the ministry wrote on Twitter.



"However, Russian online outlets are likely exaggerating the overall impact of mud on Ukrainian forces as part of an information operation aimed at raising Russian morale, and undermining Ukraine's supporters, in light of an anticipated Ukrainian counter offensive."



"Surface conditions can be expected to improve in the coming weeks," the British ministry added, noting: "The threat from mines probably continues to be a more important factor in limiting the combatants' off-road manoeuvre."



The British Defence Ministry has been publishing daily intelligence updates since the start of Russia's war on Ukraine last year, aimed at countering the Russian narrative. Moscow accuses London of a targeted disinformation campaign.





































