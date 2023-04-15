Experts concerned for major earthquake after leak found in Pacific

At the bottom of the Pacific Ocean, a hole has been found on a fault line stretching 600 miles, giving experts concerns about the potential for a major earthquake on the US coast.

Although 'Pythias Oasis' was discovered in 2015 just outside of Oregon and named after the ancient Greek oracle, recent research has raised concerns.

According to researchers from the University of Washington, this fluid enables plates to move smoothly, and the absence of it could result in stress accumulation, leading to a destructive earthquake.

Given the recent discovery, experts are now maintaining vigilance around the Cascadia Subduction Zone.